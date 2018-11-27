Turkey's Erdogan calls on Russia, Ukraine to solve problems through dialogue

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 20, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine should solve problems between them through dialogue, saying Ankara wanted the Black Sea to be a “sea of peace”.

Erdogan made the comments in a speech to his party’s lawmakers after Ukraine on Monday imposed martial law in parts of the country in response to Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships at the weekend.