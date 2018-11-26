At U.N., U.S. warns Russia over 'outrageous violation' of Ukraine sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Russia on Monday that its seizure of three Ukrainian vessels was an “outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory” and “an arrogant act that the international community must condemn.”

Russia seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters. Kiev said its vessels did nothing wrong and has accused Russia of military aggression.