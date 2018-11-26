World News
November 26, 2018 / 10:01 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. calls Russian seizure of Ukrainian ships a 'dangerous escalation'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian navy vessels represents “a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday in a statement that called for restraint from both countries.

Ukraine imposed martial law on Monday for 30 days after Russia seized two small Ukrainian artillery vessels and a tug boat and detained their crews over the weekend. The top U.S. diplomat condemned Russia’s actions and called for Moscow to return the vessels.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander

