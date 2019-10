Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that the United States could use its influence in Ukraine to help resolve the conflict between the Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists in the east.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, there was no support for the idea of Washington joining the Normandy Format talks to settle the conflict, which involve Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.