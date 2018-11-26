World News
November 26, 2018 / 8:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says he does not like Russia-Ukraine situation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he does not like what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, a day after Russian crews seized Ukrainian vessels near Crimea.

“We do not like what’s happening either way. And hopefully it will get straightened out,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

Trump said European leaders were working on the situation. “They’re not thrilled. We’re all working on it together,” he said.

Russia on Monday ignored Western calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews it had fired on and captured near Crimea at the weekend and accused Kiev of plotting with its Western allies to provoke a conflict.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.