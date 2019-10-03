Kremlin says no date set yet for Ukraine peace summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that no date had been set yet for the first summit in three years between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end fighting in east Ukraine.

Kiev agreed this week to a peace plan aimed at resolving the conflict in the pro-Russian, rebel-held eastern part of Ukraine, in a breakthrough potentially opening the way for talks to be held. Kiev had previously rejected the plan.

“We haven’t yet agreed on specific dates,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. “We have some schedule problems in October.”

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany last met in what was known as the Normandy format in October 2016.