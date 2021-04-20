Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

EU not ready for Russian sanctions but Ukraine to insist, Ukraine minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 13, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers have not so far shown appetite for a new round of economic sanctions on Russia, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after he called for such steps at a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

“Sectoral sanctions are a matter of time and Russia’s behaviour. From my recent interactions with German and French foreign ministers, I can conclude that they understand this reality,” Kuleba told an online news conference with international media.

Kuleba also said he wanted a diplomatic solution to renewed tensions with Moscow over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014, but he said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined a request for talks.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams

