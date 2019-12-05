Ukraine threatens to wall off part of Donbass region if no agreement with Russia

Andriy Yermak, aide to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaks at London's Chatham House, London, Britain December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - A top Ukrainian presidential aide on Thursday said Ukraine would wall off the rest of the country from occupied territories if Russia failed to agree to a ceasefire and prisoner swap at a summit in Paris next week.

If Russia doesn’t want to agree to a deal “in this case we will be building a wall and life will go on,” Andriy Yermak said at a forum in London. “We will be living unfortunately in a scenario of a frozen conflict.”

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany will meet on Monday for the first time in more than three years to try to end a conflict in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed forces and Ukrainian troops that has killed more than 13,000 people.