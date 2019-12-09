World News
December 9, 2019 / 10:57 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Merkel hails goodwill at Paris talks on Ukraine conflict

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was goodwill at a summit in Paris on Monday aimed at advancing efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine, though much work remained to be done.

“I say very openly, we have a lot of work to do but my feeling from this meeting here today is that there is goodwill to resolve difficult questions,” Merkel told a joint news conference with the leaders of France, Ukraine and Russia.

“I am very pleased with the meeting,” she said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below