September 1, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says talks on Ukraine in 'Normandy format' not possible now: Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister said on Saturday talks on Ukraine with leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy format, were impossible after the killing of a rebel leader in eastern Ukraine, Interfax agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko attends a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

“It is impossible to talks about upcoming meetings in the Normandy format as many of our European partners wanted,” Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

“This is a serious situation that needs to be analyzed,” Lavrov said, referring to the killing of Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine who died in an explosion on Friday.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair

