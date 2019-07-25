Russian lawmaker calls detention of tanker by Ukraine 'illegal': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov on Thursday described the detention of a Russian tanker by Ukraine as “absolutely illegal” and said it was detrimental to relations between the two countries, RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said earlier on Thursday it had detained a Russian vessel allegedly involved in a clash between Russian and Ukrainian ships in November near the Crimean peninsula.

Dzhabarov is deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament.