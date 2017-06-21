FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Ukraine's Poroshenko says will sign defense deals with USA soon
#World News
June 21, 2017

Ukraine's Poroshenko says will sign defense deals with USA soon

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis shakes hands with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said after meetings in Washington that Kiev and the United States would soon sign a number of agreements boosting defense cooperation, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

Poroshenko said U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence had told him that key members of President Donald Trump's administration would visit Kiev in the next two to three months.

"And very important agreements will be signed, including agreements on defense cooperation, including an agreement on defense procurement and an agreement on military-technical cooperation," Poroshenko was quoted as saying at a briefing.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Mark Heinrich

