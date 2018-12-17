U.S. envoy: idea of extra Russia sanctions gaining traction

FILE PHOTO: Kurt Volker, United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - A drive to impose more sanctions on Russia for its capture of Ukrainian navy vessels in November seems to be gaining traction, the United States envoy to the Ukraine conflict, Kurt Volker, told an online briefing on Monday.

In Europe, “the notion that there needs to be a response and some additional sanctions ... seems to be one that’s gaining some traction and I would not be surprised at all to see that happen in the next month or two”, Volker said.

Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, adjacent to the Crimean Peninsula, in November, which Kiev says could be a precursor to a full-scale invasion.