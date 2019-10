FILE PHOTO: Members of Ukrainian armed forces are seen at a check point in the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military confirmed on Tuesday that a disengagement of government and Russian-backed rebels started today at 12.00 local time (10.00 GMT) in Zolote, a town in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

“This became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week,” Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said in Facebook.