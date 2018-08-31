FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 31, 2018 / 5:24 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Ukraine blames death of separatist leader on conflict between rebels and Russia

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s security service said on Friday it believed Russia-backed separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko had been killed in east Ukraine as a result of a conflict between the rebels and their Russian sponsors.

Moscow earlier accused Kiev of being behind an explosion that killed Zakharchenko in central Donetsk on Friday.

Yelena Gitlyanskaya, a spokeswoman for the Ukraine security service, said “all of the accusations that can be heard from the Russian side are not true”.

Reporting by Olena Vasina; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.