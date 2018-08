MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, is believed to have been killed in an explosion in a cafe in the region’s capital, Interfax news agency cited a source in the separatist administration as saying on Friday.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Anton Zverev; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones