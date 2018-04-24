FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in 22 minutes

Ukraine energy ministry website hit by ransomware attack: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The website of Ukraine’s energy and coal ministry website has been hit by a cyber attack, though the websites of state-run energy companies have not been affected, the ministry’s spokeswoman said by phone.

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

As of 0734 GMT, a message posted in English on the website was demanding a ransom paid in Bitcoin to recover encrypted files.

“Our specialists are working right now ... We do not know how long it will take to resolve the issue,” the spokeswoman said. “Ukrenergo, Energoatom - everything is okay with their sites, it’s only our site that does not work.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

