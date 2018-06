KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) prevented a cyber attack on the embassy of a NATO country in Kiev, it said in a statement on Tuesday, without specifying which one.

FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

The hackers had used information gleaned from Ukraine’s health ministry to try to launch the attack, the statement said.