October 9, 2018 / 2:08 PM / in an hour

Ukraine's state fiscal service disrupted by cyber attack

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A cyber attack has affected the internet services of Ukraine’s state fiscal service since Monday evening, the service said on Tuesday, disrupting programs used by millions of people for procedures such as filing taxes.

It “has been identified as a denial-of-service attack and an attack protection mechanism has been implemented”, said a statement on the organization’s website.

Ukraine has suffered a number of high-profile hacking attacks in recent years that have targeted critical infrastructure such as the electricity grid or institutions such as the Finance Ministry.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

