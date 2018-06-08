Ukraine's sacked finance minister says no will in cabinet for gas price hike

KIEV (Reuters) - Oleksandr Danylyuk, who was sacked as Ukraine’s finance minister this week after a spat with the prime minister, said on Friday the cabinet does not have the will to raise gas prices even to secure more sorely-needed foreign aid.

Ukrainian former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk smiles during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

He told Reuters that Volodymyr Groysman’s government would have to try to reach a compromise with the International Monetary Fund, because Ukraine faced “very serious consequences” if the IMF declined to disburse more aid.

Danylyuk’s comments suggest Ukraine’s hopes of clinching more IMF aid soon could be disappointed, even though parliament passed a law on Thursday to create a special court to try corruption cases, a milestone set out in the IMF’s aid program.

The IMF has backed Kiev with a $17.5 billion cash-for-reforms deal since Russia’s annexation of Crimea plunged Ukraine into crisis. But Ukrainian foot-dragging on reforms and tackling entrenched corruption has stalled aid payments since last year.

Raising gas prices and creating an independent corruption court are red lines for the IMF.

“No,” said Danylyuk, when asked whether the cabinet had the will to raise gas prices before elections next year.

“But I did my best actually to try to bring together these two opposite positions,” he said, between Ukraine’s refusal to raise gas tariffs and the IMF’s insistence on a rise as a condition of more funding.

“So compromise needs to be found and that is where the government should work now. It will not be easy but there is no alternative,” the former finance minister said.

Groysman’s spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Asked in parliament whether Ukraine would raise gas prices, Groysman said on Friday the question was complicated and that the government had not yet found an answer.

“It arose last year in July, and I took a position, and I said that we cannot afford it, because this is a very sensitive issue for Ukrainian citizens and there is no simple answer to this question,” the prime minister said.

Danylyuk said Groysman’s stance “makes finding a compromise more difficult”.

Lawmakers passed legislation on Thursday designed to ring-fence court decisions from political pressure or bribery in the ex-Soviet country, where entrenched corruption remains a deterrent to foreign investors.

Groysman said the law’s passage showed Ukraine’s fight against corruption was intensifying. But the IMF said it would first assess whether the law, which had undergone around 2,000 amendments, passed muster.

“Look, if Ukraine doesn’t get (an) IMF tranche, we will have very serious consequences, political and financial consequences,” Danylyuk said.

“So now when the law is adopted, we are waiting for the confirmation of the IMF that it’s fully compliant. Because if it’s not, it’s an issue, it’s a serious issue, because there is not that much time to fix the mistake.”