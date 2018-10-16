FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. pilot killed as Ukrainian Su-27 air force jet crashes in training

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A U.S. pilot was among two crew who died when a Ukrainian Su-27 air force fighter crashed during a training flight on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet lands during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“We have seen reports claiming a U.S. casualty and can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident,” it said in a statement, adding that the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

The two pilots, the other of whom was Ukrainian, were the only people on board.

The Ukrainian general staff earlier said the pilot and co-pilot died, without giving their nationalities.

The crash took place during Clear Sky 2018, multinational air drills involving military personnel from eight foreign countries also including Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Estonia that started last week.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; additional reporting Idrees Ali in Washington; editing by John Stonestreet

