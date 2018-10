KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian Su-27 air force fighter crashed during a training exercise on Tuesday, killing both the pilot and co-pilot, a statement from the general staff said.

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet lands during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“We regret to report ... that the bodies of two pilots were found,” it said, adding that the circumstances of the incident had yet to be clarified.