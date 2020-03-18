Ukraine PM positive on IMF support while warning of economic crisis

FILE PHOTO: Denys Shmygal, who was nominated as the candidate for the post of Ukrainian Prime Minister, applauds during a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko - RC24DF9HPGFL/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is receiving “fairly positive” messages from the International Monetary Fund about securing further financial support, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a televised government meeting, Shmygal warned that Ukraine could fall into economic crisis due to a global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are moving forward regarding financial support from this international organization (IMF). We hope for a positive result in the near future. The IMF messages are pretty positive today,” he said.