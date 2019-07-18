Ukraine may secure $6 billion in IMF loans in 2019-21 under new program: central bank

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine could receive $2 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund this year under a new assistance program, followed by a further $2 billion in 2020 and again in 2021, Deputy Central Bank Governor Dmitry Sologub said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Sologub said this was the central bank’s expectation of what might happen after Sunday’s parliamentary election on Sunday. He also said the finance ministry could tap the market for additional borrowing this year, possibly in the autumn.