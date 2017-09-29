FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine inflation seen falling in September: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 21 days ago

Ukraine inflation seen falling in September: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian inflation is expected to slow to 15.4 percent year-on-year in September and may fall to 11.2 percent in December from a 2017-high of 16.2 percent in August, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Friday.

So far this year, inflation has exceeded the central bank’s year-end forecast of 9.1 percent as domestic food prices have risen due to a poor harvest. Increased meat exports has further pressured prices.

A current seasonal increase in vegetable supply may help to reverse year-on-year inflation, which has accelerated every month since May.

Although inflation is seen easing, most analysts at Ukrainian banks and brokerages suggest it is too early to expect any monetary policy softening.

Nine among 13 analysts believe the central bank will keep its key interest rate at 12.5 percent at its next policy review on Oct. 26.

The central has not changed the rate since May when it cut it to 12.5 percent from 13 percent.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.