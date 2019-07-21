Ukraine president's party leads in parliament election on early counting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party led Ukraine’s snap parliamentary election on Sunday with a vote share of 41.52% in the party lists, the central election commission’s website showed, after 10.29% of votes had been counted.

The Opposition Platform was in second place, former President Petro Poroshenko’s party was in third place, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s party was in fourth place and rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk’s party in fifth. The tally broadly reflected earlier exit poll results.

Ukraine has a mixed election system, where half the parliamentary seats are determined by votes on party lists and the rest are first-past-the-post constituencies races.