Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts during a news conference at his campaign headquarters following a presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won the second round of a presidential election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a landslide, a final national exit poll showed on Sunday.

The poll said Zelenskiy had won 73 percent of the vote and that Poroshenko had won just 25 percent of the vote.