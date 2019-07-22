World News
July 22, 2019 / 8:34 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ukraine president's party declares winning majority in parliament

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Servant of the People, the party of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, could win a majority in the new parliament, a senior party official said on Monday.

Under Ukraine’s mixed election system, half of the seats in the 450-member parliament are chosen on the basis of party lists and the rest in first-past-the-post constituency races.

Oleksandr Korniyenko said Servant of the People could win 121-122 seats in the party list voting and 125-127 seats in the constituencies following Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

