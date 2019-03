Ukraine's President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko gives two thumbs up at a polling station during a presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine March 31, 2019. Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said the first round of Sunday’s presidential election was free and met international standards.

Poroshenko was speaking soon after voting closed, and after initial exit polls showed that he had come in second place on 17.8 percent, trailing comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.