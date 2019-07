Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts next to a screen showing results of exit polls after a parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party has probably won all 13 constituencies in Kiev in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election, party leader Dmytro Razumkov told reporters.

Razumkov was speaking after an exit poll showed that Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party was on course to win most seats overall at the election.