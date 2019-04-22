World News
April 22, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Kremlin says too early to speak of possible cooperation with Ukraine after election

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was too early to speak about possible cooperation with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but added that Moscow respected the choice of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine has entered uncharted political waters after near final results show Zelenskiy, a comedian, winning Sunday’s presidential election by a landslide, dramatically upending the political status quo in the ex-Soviet republic.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Gareth Jones

