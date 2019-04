Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to meet French business leaders at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning talks with Ukraine’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kremlin aide Yuri Uskakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy won the election on Sunday and is expected to take office next month.