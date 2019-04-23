EU steadfast in support for Ukraine, EU's Tusk tells new Ukraine leader

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is steadfast in its support for Ukraine, European Council president Donald Tusk said in a tweet on Tuesday after a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s president-elect, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said he had had a first good phone call with Ukraine’s new leader.

“I assured him of the EU’s steadfast support to Ukraine. Looking forward to our cooperation and EU-Ukraine Summit in July,” Tusk’s tweet read.