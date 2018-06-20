Ukraine's Tymoshenko announces she will run for president

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader and political veteran Yulia Tymoshenko said on Wednesday she would run for president in elections due next year.

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko delivers a speech during a national forum 'The New Course of Ukraine' in Kiev, Ukraine June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“I will run for the presidency of Ukraine,” she said during a question-and-answer video posted on her official Facebook page.

Tymoshenko led an opinion poll conducted in May by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kiev-based Razumkov think-tank, with support among likely voters of 13 percent. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko came fourth in the poll.