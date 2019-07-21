Ukraine president wants to discuss coalition with Voice party

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he wants to invite the Voice party, headed by rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, for talks about forming a governing coalition in parliament.

Zelenskiy was speaking after an exit poll showed his party ahead in a snap parliamentary election.

A senior member of the Voice party separately said it was open to an alliance with new political forces provided they were not backed by oligarchs.