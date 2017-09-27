FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
#World News
September 27, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 23 days ago

Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.

The blasts occurred late on Tuesday at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270 kilometers (168 miles) west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.

One person was injured, it said.

Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said “external factors” were behind the incident.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

