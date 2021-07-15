Ukraine puts Ferrexpo controlling shareholder on international wanted list

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state bureau of investigation DBR said on Thursday that Kostyantin Zhevago, ultimately the controlling shareholder of London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, had been put on an international wanted list.

The bureau said that Zhevago, a former lawmaker and former beneficiary owner of Finance & Credit Bank, was wanted on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering in connection with the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender.

Earlier, in December 2019, Ukraine also reported that Zhevago had been put on an international wanted list for the same investigation, but in 2020 a Ukrainian court overturned the decision to detain him.

Reuters was unable to reach Zhevago or his legal representatives for immediate comment.