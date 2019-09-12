World News
September 12, 2019 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine drawing up roadmap to implement peace deal for Donbass: Zelenskiy

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto attend a welcoming ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine September 12, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is preparing a roadmap with clear deadlines in order to implement a peace deal for eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday, speaking alongside the visiting president of Finland.

Zelenskiy hoped that the new roadmap would be discussed at a meeting in the so-called “Normandy” format between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in September.

Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region for five years in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people, despite a notional ceasefire that was agreed in 2015 in the Belarus capital Minsk.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

