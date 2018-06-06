With finance minister at exit door, EBRD says Ukraine must keep up IMF cooperation

KIEV (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it was important for Ukraine to keep cooperating with the International Monetary Fund, following news of the possible departure of Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London, Britain July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has asked parliament to sack Danylyuk following a public spat.

Francis Malige, the senior EBRD representative in Kiev, said Danylyuk was a great supporter of reforms.

“Now it is important to remain focused on the need for Ukraine to continue cooperating with the IMF and to obtain the next tranche of IMF funding, which is extremely important for the country,” Malige told Reuters by email.