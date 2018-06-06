FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine finance minister says was asked to support corruption or quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Wednesday he was given the choice between supporting a scheme to give cash handouts to lawmakers — which he described as “political corruption” — or quit his post.

Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London, Britain July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Danylyuk made the statement after Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman asked parliament to sack Danylyuk following a public spat between the two. Parliament has yet to vote on the issue.

Danylyuk said he had come under huge pressure to support a program for subventions for socio-economic development in Ukraine’s regions.

“Translated into human language it is the distribution of money to the projects of ... lawmakers,” he wrote. “This - political corruption - is known by people as ‘buckwheat’”.

The reference to buckwheat relates to the practice of bribing voters with food or by other means during election campaigns.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

