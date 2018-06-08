FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine acting finance minister hopes for deep cooperation with IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting finance minister on Friday said she hopes to have deep cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and would prioritize macroeconomic stability, reducing fiscal risks and ensuring efficient budget spending and economic growth.

Oksana Markarova, who took over after her predecessor was fired on Thursday following a public spat with the prime minister, said the economic situation and Ukraine’s finances were under control.

In an interview with the TV channel 112, she said she wanted “a deepening of cooperation with all our international partners - the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

