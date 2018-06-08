Ukraine acting finance minister hopes for deep cooperation with IMF

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting finance minister on Friday said she hopes to have deep cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and would prioritize macroeconomic stability, reducing fiscal risks and ensuring efficient budget spending and economic growth.

Oksana Markarova, who took over after her predecessor was fired on Thursday following a public spat with the prime minister, said the economic situation and Ukraine’s finances were under control.

In an interview with the TV channel 112, she said she wanted “a deepening of cooperation with all our international partners - the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund.”