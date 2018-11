Newly-appointed Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday appointed Oksana Markarova as Finance Minister nearly half a year after her predecessor Oleksandr Danylyuk was sacked following a public spat with the prime minister.

Markarova, who was nominated by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, has served as acting minister since June and been a key negotiator with the International Monetary Fund about a new stand-by loan.