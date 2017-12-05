FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s World Food Programme says to stop food aid to eastern Ukraine
December 5, 2017 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N.'s World Food Programme says to stop food aid to eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nation’s food agency said on Tuesday it will stop providing food aid to conflict-affected people in the eastern part of Ukraine in the next two months due to a lack of funding.

A World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson said dwindling resources had made it increasingly difficult to maintain its operations in Ukraine.

The spokesperson said WFP will keep a limited presence there at least until mid-2018 and continue to monitor the situation.

Reporting by Umberto Bacchi, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
