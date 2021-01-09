Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Ukraine gas pipeline explodes, no casualties, transit unaffected

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KYIV (Reuters) - Part of a gas pipeline exploded in central Ukraine on Saturday but there were no casualties or injuries and gas transit to Europe was not affected, officials said.

The accident occurred at a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline in the Poltava region, the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System Operator said. Repair teams were working at the scene.

Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev; Editing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up