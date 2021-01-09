Ukraine gas pipeline explodes, no casualties, transit unaffected

KYIV (Reuters) - Part of a gas pipeline exploded in central Ukraine on Saturday but there were no casualties or injuries and gas transit to Europe was not affected, officials said.
The accident occurred at a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline in the Poltava region, the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System Operator said. Repair teams were working at the scene.
Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev; Editing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.