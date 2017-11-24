FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's gas imports up 51 percent this year
November 24, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine's gas imports up 51 percent this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s natural gas imports so far this year are up 51 percent at 11.8 billion cubic meters (bcm), Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Friday.

Naftogaz itself has bought 7.5 bcm of gas in the first 10 months of the year, up 5.8 bcm on the same period last year.

Ukraine, which previously met its gas needs from Russia, has been buying gas from European states since halting Russian imports in November 2015, following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea the previous year.

“This year, Naftogaz is procuring imported gas from 13 European suppliers, with none of them accounting for more than 30 percent in total gas imports,” the company said.

Naftogaz said most of the imported gas came from Slovakia.

Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
