Ukraine president hopes to launch anti-corruption court in July

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes Ukraine can start setting up a special anti-corruption court in July after parliament passes necessary legislation, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Setting up such a court is key to Kiev securing more aid under a $17.5 billion program from the International Monetary Fund, but the legislation has met with resistance in parliament and undergone hundreds of amendments.