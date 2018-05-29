FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:16 AM / in 9 minutes

Ukraine president hopes to launch anti-corruption court in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes Ukraine can start setting up a special anti-corruption court in July after parliament passes necessary legislation, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a meeting of the country's Security and Defence Council in Kiev, Ukraine May 2, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Setting up such a court is key to Kiev securing more aid under a $17.5 billion program from the International Monetary Fund, but the legislation has met with resistance in parliament and undergone hundreds of amendments.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

