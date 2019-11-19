Ukraine ready to accept 'reasonable compromise' at summit on Donbass conflict: minister

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to accept a “reasonable compromise” at a four-way summit with Russia, Germany and France on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters on Tuesday.

Leaders of the four countries are expected to meet next month in the so-called “Normandy” format. More than 13,000 people have been killed in the more than five-year conflict in east Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

“We are going to the Normandy meeting with open ideas, an open mind, ready to accept a reasonable compromise,” Prystaiko said while standing alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was on a visit to Kiev.