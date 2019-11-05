World News
November 5, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine moving quickly toward new IMF loan program: finance minister

1 Min Read

Newly-appointed Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is moving quickly toward agreeing a new three-year loan program with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova told reporters on Tuesday, denying suggestions that talks for a new deal had stalled.

Speaking at the same briefing, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said the government expected to receive 12 billion hryvnias ($485 million) next year from selling state-owned firms, and that it would do everything to bring down inflation.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
