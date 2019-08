FILE PHOTO: Oleksiy Honcharuk, Ukrainian politician nominated to become new Prime Minister, addresses lawmakers during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Oleksiy Honcharuk, the man nominated to become Ukraine’s next prime minister, said on Thursday his government would start talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new program in several weeks time.

The IMF helped the economy recover from a sharp recession and currency crash following the outbreak of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. A new IMF deal could replace an existing $3.9 billion standby aid agreement.